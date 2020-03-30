Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation and in 'good health'

Prince Charles has come out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The prince, who is staying his Birkhall home on the Balmoral Estate, is said to be in good health and the decision to end his self-isolation was made by his doctor.

The Duchess of Cornwall, however, is still having to self-isolate as she has yet to show any symptoms of Covid-19.

Government advice states that those with symptoms should isolate for seven dates, while the other members of the household or close family group should isolate for 14 days.

Despite the Prince of Wales’ diagnosis, the 71-year-old is now following the government medical advice and restrictions which apply to everyone else: that they should remain at home apart from a single daily amount of exercise.