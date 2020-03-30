- ITV Report
Coronavirus: Repatriation flight from Peru lands in UK - but what about other stranded Britons?
A repatriation flight bringing Britons home from Peru, after the coronavirus pandemic left them stranded, has landed at Heathrow Airport.
It is the first of three flights chartered by the government to bring Brits home from Peru - the other two are expected to depart today and will arrive in the UK on Tuesday.
It is not known how many people are expected to be brought home on the three flights.
There are still thought to be thousands of Brits all over the world who have been stranded by coronavirus lockdowns, with people known to be stuck in places such as India, Panama and Vietnam.
Despite initial efforts to return Brits from infected parts of China at the outset of the outbreak, many are now criticising the government for not being quick enough to act.
On Twitter, comparisons have been made between the UK and other countries around the world which have been quick to bring home expats and travellers.
One user suggested the government should feel "shame" over its failure to bring his son home from Nepal, and compared the UK to Germany - a country that claims to have repatriated more than 160,000 of its nationals.
Another user stranded in Laos, who has been appealing to the Foreign Office for help, wrote on Twitter how Germany had responded to his pleas for help quicker than the UK.
Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary who took the government's daily coronavirus press conference on Sunday, defended the foreign secretary's repatriation efforts, saying Dominic Raab had been working "extremely hard" to bring stranded Brits home.
“He has spent this weekend speaking with his counterparts in a range of countries, where there are citizens who we want to get back safely to the UK as soon as possible,” he told the briefing.
On arranging further rescue flights for those still abroad, Mr Jenrick said: “We haven’t ruled out repatriation flights and we are doing those in some cases."
He added: “If we need to do more steps of that kind in the days ahead, then we will of course do so. We want to get those British citizens back safely to the UK.”
On Saturday, Business Secretary Alok Sharma rejected a suggestion that the UK had been slow to help its citizens stuck abroad to get back home.
He said: “Where there have been no other options for British nationals to come back to the UK we have, of course, have laid on repatriation flights.”
He added: “We will continue to work round the clock to make sure that we get our people back.”