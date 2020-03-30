Coronavirus: Repatriation flight from Peru lands in UK - but what about other stranded Britons?

A repatriation flight bringing Britons home from Peru, after the coronavirus pandemic left them stranded, has landed at Heathrow Airport.

It is the first of three flights chartered by the government to bring Brits home from Peru - the other two are expected to depart today and will arrive in the UK on Tuesday.

It is not known how many people are expected to be brought home on the three flights.

There are still thought to be thousands of Brits all over the world who have been stranded by coronavirus lockdowns, with people known to be stuck in places such as India, Panama and Vietnam.

Despite initial efforts to return Brits from infected parts of China at the outset of the outbreak, many are now criticising the government for not being quick enough to act.

On Twitter, comparisons have been made between the UK and other countries around the world which have been quick to bring home expats and travellers.