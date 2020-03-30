Southeastern and GWR handed new contracts to continue operating train services

Train operators Southeastern and Great Western Railway (GWR) have been given new direct award franchises, the Department for Transport has announced.

The department said the move will ensure “those who need to can continue to travel and will provide certainty for staff working on the railways”.

These agreements will run concurrently with the emergency measures announced last week which will see the Government temporarily take on the revenue and cost risk associated with individual franchises due to a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

GWR, owned by FirstGroup, has been given a three-year deal, while Southeastern, owned by Govia, has been awarded a new two-year contract.

Southeastern and GWR’s existing agreements were due to end on Tuesday.

The department said the new contracts will lead to increased capacity at peak times, additional frontline staff and more trials of fare innovations.