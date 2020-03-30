UK Weather Forecast: A fair amount of cloud for most areas

Tonight: Many areas hanging onto a fair amount of cloud. Evening showers will tend to become increasingly confined to northern Scotland and eastern England. Quite cold with a touch of frost.

Tuesday: A fair amount of cloud for many again, best breaks over southern UK. Mostly dry, though a few showers over northern Scotland and far eastern England. Less breezy.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Rain affecting Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday whilst also turning windy. Often cloudy and rather cold elsewhere. Sunshine and blustery, wintry showers following across the far north.