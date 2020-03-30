UK Weather Forecast: High pressure keeps the weather relatively quiet and fairly chilly this week.

Today: A fair amount of cloud for most areas today. Some breaks at times too, mainly over western regions. Cloud also thick enough for some showers, mainly over northern Scotland and eastern, southern and central England. Breezy and feeling chilly.

Tonight: Many areas hanging onto a fair amount of cloud. Evening showers will tend to become increasingly confined to northern Scotland and eastern England. Quite cold with a touch of frost.

Tuesday: A fair amount of cloud for many again, best breaks over southern UK. Mostly dry, though a few showers over northern Scotland and far eastern England. Less breezy.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Rain affecting Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday whilst also turning windy. Often cloudy and rather cold elsewhere. Sunshine and blustery, wintry showers following across the far north.