The outbreak of coronavirus is pushing Britain's social care system to the brink, with staff numbers seriously depleted due to self-isolation advice and lack of testing, while cash reserves have been severely dented by the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE).

It is an industry at the frontline of the UK's battle against coronavirus, with social care clients being among the most vulnerable, and carers, who must travel from home to home, being potential spreaders of the virus.

With NHS hospitals pushed to their limits, vulnerable patients with Covid-19 are being sent back home to free up beds when care in hospital is no longer necessary.

It means many carers are now working directly with coronavirus patients.

One recently discharged patient is Margaret Lowe, who has dementia and, as of last week, Covid-19.

In an attempt to keep on caring for vulnerable people such as Ms Lowe, her care provider in Hertfordshire - which is local authority funded - has spent £25,000 on PPE in the last week to ensure its staff can continue their work safely.

Those caring for coronavirus patients like Ms Lowe must wear hazmat suits, full face respirators, wellington boots and double gloves.

Her daughter Joanna Leggate said: "Because medically the hospital could no longer do anything for her, they sent her home, quite rightly, because they need the bed."