Coronavirus: Children on free school meals to get £15 weekly food voucher

Parents of children who are entitled to free school meals will now receive a weekly food voucher worth £15, to ensure youngsters don't go hungry while their place of education is shut due to coronavirus.

The national voucher scheme will allow parents to buy food for their child either online with redeemable codes, or with physical gift cards usable in supermarkets.

The vouchers can be spent on food at a range of shops including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S, with the Department for Education working to get more on the scheme.

Schools can still cook meals which can be delivered to homes or collected by parents, the government says, but where this is not possible families will be provided with a £15 voucher worth more than school meals.

During term time the government pays each school a flat rate of £2.30 per child per meal, equalling £11.50.

Families will be given more than the rate paid to schools for free school meals because the government says it recognises "that families will not be buying food in bulk and may therefore incur higher costs".

Schools, which will be emailed today with details of the scheme, will be able to order vouchers individually online and have a code sent via email to each family.