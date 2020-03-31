Coronavirus: Indian migrant workers sprayed with 'chemical disinfectant amid three-week lockdown

Indian migrant workers returning to their homes were filmed being sprayed with a “chemical” disinfectant by officials.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times after it was uploaded by a Times of India journalist, shows a group of Indian workers sitting on the floor as officials dressed in hazmat suits spray the “chemical solution” on them.

The migrant workers were understood to be returning to the city of Bareilly, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of India on March 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting millions of Indians to return to their home villages.