Coronavirus: UK death toll rises by at least 393

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by at least 393, as further deaths are reported in all four countries.

A total of 1,657 people have died in England, NHS England confirmed, up from 1,284 on Monday - an increase of 367.

A 19-year-old with no underlying health conditions became one of the latest victims of Covid-19.

NHS England said the patients who died in hospital were aged between 19 to 98 and all but 28 had underlying health conditions, aged between 19 and 91.

In Scotland, a further 13 people have died from Covid-19, bringing the total to 60.

While in Wales the death toll rises by seven to 69 and in Northern Ireland the death toll rises by six to 28, the Public Health Agency (PHA) said.

More follows.