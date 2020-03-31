From goats roaming Llandudno's streets to Les Mis coronavirus renditions: The funny side of life during lockdown

Many are sharing entertaining posts bringing some much needed joy during the lockdown. Credit: Sian Cosgrove/Ben Marsh/Andrew Stuart

From goats roaming the streets of Llandudno to appreciative gestures for NHS staff and potatoes in work video meetings, people across the globe are sharing entertaining videos bringing some much needed joy during the coronavirus lockdown. As we all adapt to live amid these uncertain times, here are some of our favourite ways people are finding to keep themselves and others happy.

Goats take over the empty streets of Llandudno during coronavirus lockdown

A herd of Great Orme's mountain goats has been seen by local residents running through the streets of Llandudno. The goats have been nibbling flowers and bushes in people's gardens as well as trotting out in front of cars and running through the streets at night.

The original herd of Kashmiri goats was a gift to Lord Mostyn from Queen Victoria and the goats now spend their time living on the heights of the Great Orme. Andrew Stuart, who has lived in Llandudno for almost 22 years shared the video on Twitter, saying: "They knew exactly what they're doing. Have some lunch from a bush and then go for a lie down in the churchyard."

Family recreates ‘One Day More’ from Les Misérables in hilarious quarantine video

A history lecturer at the University of Kent, Dr Ben Marsh, shared a video of his family on Facebook singing their rendition of One Day More from Les Misérables with some cleverly adapted lyrics. The parody starts out with: "One Day More, another day another destiny," "Shopping for online delivery. I tried again only to find there’s nothing til September time, one day more..."

Marsh said: "This is the last one we are going to do on a lockdown theme, but it felt very apt. "It might be just in time to cheer up some friends and family who have had - or are about to have - birthdays, all by themselves." He added: "Hope everyone out there is doing okay."

Kind notes and appreciative gestures for NHS staff

A husband of an NHS nurse shared a picture on social media of a reserved parking space that a neighbour had left for his wife. He said: "After my wife went to work at the hospital this morning, I opened the curtains and saw this on the road. She hasn't seen it yet. "Like all busy streets, she normally ends up parking away from the house as there's no space near it when she comes home from her shifts." "No one has a right to park in front of their own house, but what absolutely gorgeous caring neighbours who have done this for her," he added.

NHS radiologist consultant, Ben Hudson, also shared a picture of food that his wonderful neighbour Emma left on his family's doorstep. In his twitter post, he thanked his neighbour and said he was "close to tears from this unsolicited act of kindness".

A young paramedic was greeted by a huge round of applause from her neighbours when she left home to work a night shift. In a short video posted on Facebook, Tayla Porter, is seen leaving her home for her shift at Basingstoke and North Hampshire hospital. As she leaves the front door and makes her way to the car, Ms Porter’s entire street is seen and heard cheering her on. Her mum, Ali Porter, said: "I just love where we live."

She added: "Everyone in our street united to wave Tayla off on her paramedic shift tonight just the boost she needed. "The Heroes chocolates and homemade cake were a lovely touch too."

The funny 'potatoe' features used during a work-related video call

Rach from Washington DC, shared a picture of her work Microsoft Teams video call as her manager "turned herself into a potatoe". She said: "My boss turned herself into a potatoe on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting."

Getting to know your neighbour's pets through window signs

A 24-year-old in Leeds made use of her time during the coronavirus lockdown to get to know her neighbour’s cat. Sian Cosgrove said she had not spoken to her neighbour in Leeds despite living opposite for almost a year, but decided "what have I got to lose?" With that in mind, Ms Cosgrove, who is a trustee at Support After Rape & Sexual Violence Leeds, wrote a sign that read: "WHAT IS THE BLACK + WHITE CAT CALLED?" The neighbour responded with a window sign of their own that read "WALTER" and a relationship was born.

Ms Cosgrove said: "It was annoying me that we didn’t know his name but we see him every day (all day every day now we’re in lock down) so I asked! “I didn’t expect to get a response but they were really good sports about it.” The messages between residences continued, with Ms Cosgrove writing another sign that read "GREAT NAME, WALTER IS A HANDSOME BOY" and the reply reading "HE SAYS THANK YOU". And while the exchange has delighted people on Twitter, with more than one million likes on the original post, Ms Cosgrove said it has helped her during the lockdown too. "Feeling part of a community has felt huge for me while we’re in lockdown," she said.