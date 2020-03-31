Hope comes to country estate with new arrivals for Highland cattle herd

A calf called “Hope” is one of the new arrivals for a herd of Highland cattle introduced to a country estate to boost wildlife, the National Trust said.

Staff at the National Trust’s 1,400-acre Lyme Park estate in Cheshire have given the calf, born a fortnight ago, the name Hope because they said that nature could lift the spirits even in the most worrying times.

Hope and fellow newborn Bramble are the newest additions to a herd of Highland cattle that were introduced to the country estate last year to increase the diversity of grassland plants and wildlife.