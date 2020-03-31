Junior doctor says morale is high amid coronavirus outbreak but medics are preparing for what is to come

A junior doctor, who only qualified last year and is now on the front line of the fight against coronavirus, has told ITV News that morale is high but that medics are “anticipating what is going to come”.

Caitlin Peers qualified in 2019 and is already doing shifts in intensive care.

She said there were still many unknowns for doctors.

“We don’t know the numbers of cases, we don’t know how fast they’re going to come in and we don’t know what strain that is going to put on the wards of the hospital at the moment.

“We’ve only been working as doctors for less than a year, for this to occur at that point is quite a big thing and it’s going to take a lot of training, a lot of learning but it will be a very unique experience for us.

“I think amongst anxiousness and a bit of trepidation, people are quite excited to see what we can provide and what duty we can give to make patients better really.”