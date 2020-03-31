New York governor begs for help amid ‘staggering’ death toll

New York’s governor has issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers amid a “staggering” number of deaths from the coronavirus.

“Please come help us in New York now,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said as the state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 in a single day to a total of more than 1,200 victims, most of them in the city.

He said an additional 1 million health care workers are needed to tackle the crisis.

“We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers,” Mr Cuomo said.

“To me, we’re beyond staggering already. We’ve reached staggering.”

Even before the governor’s appeal, close to 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals in New York were stepping up to volunteer.