Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dead at age 85

Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, died in New Hampshire on Monday aged 85.

Mr dePaola’s death came following complications from surgery after he was badly injured in a fall last week.

He worked on over 270 books in more than half a century of publishing, selling nearly 25 million copies worldwide.

Author Lin Oliver mourned his loss, tweeting that “He was a creator of beauty and a beloved friend.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a statement, praising Mr dePaola as “a man who brought a smile to thousands of Granite State children who read his books, cherishing them for their brilliant illustrations.”

Strega Nona: An Original Tale, which came out in 1975, was based on one of his favourite stories as a child, about a pot that keeps producing porridge.