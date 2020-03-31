UK Weather Forecast: Dry for many with some sunshine today

Today: Often cloudy for many northern parts of the UK but still some sunny spells here whilst southern parts see the best of the sunshine. Some showers likely, most frequent over parts of Scotland and some exposed parts of northeast England.

Tonight: It will be cloudy for many with a few showers likely. Clearer and colder in the south of England with frost likely.

Wednesday: Cloudy for much of the UK with a few showers and some sunny spells, the best of these in the south. More persistent rain and strong winds for northern Scotland.