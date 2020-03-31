UK Weather Forecast: Spells of sunshine and chance of odd shower next few days

Tonight: It will be cloudy for many with a few showers likely. Clearer and colder in the south of England with frost likely.

Wednesday: Cloudy for much of the UK with a few showers and some sunny spells, the best of these in the south. More persistent rain and strong winds for northern Scotland.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Mainly dry in central and especially southern areas with bright spells. Gales and snow showers will affect northern Scotland on Thursday. Rain across northwest Scotland Saturday. Night frost at times.