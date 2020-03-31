UN chief says initial coronavirus cases in Syria just ‘tip of the iceberg’

The UN humanitarian chief has warned that the 10 cases of Covid-19 and one death confirmed in Syria are just “the tip of the iceberg”.

Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council on Monday that “all efforts to prevent, detect and respond to Covid-19 are impeded by Syria’s fragile health system.”

Only around half of the country’s hospitals and primary health care facilities were fully functional at the end of 2019.

Mr Lowcock said efforts to combat the virus are also impeded by high levels of population movement, challenges to obtaining critical supplies including protective equipment and ventilators, and difficulties of isolating in crowded camps for the displaced.

With the Syrian conflict entering its 10th year this month, Mr Lowcock said that over half the population has been forced to flee their homes.