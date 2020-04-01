Call to end Sunday trading restrictions during coronavirus 'national crisis'

Iceland boss Richard Walker said described Sunday trading laws as 'archaic'. Credit: PA

One of Britain's leading supermarket bosses has called on the Government to suspend Sunday trading legislation - which limits large grocery stores' opening times - during the coronavirus crisis. Richard Walker, Managing Director of Iceland told ITV News: "We have spoken to Government about this. "My hands are still tied with these archaic Sunday trading laws. "This is a moment of national crisis and we need our shops open".

The Iceland boss wants shoppers to come in to store if healthy to do so. Credit: PA

The supermarket boss also wants the Government to change advice to shoppers. It comes after the Prime Minster said consumers should use online deliveries where possible. Richard Walker said: "If you are fit, if you don't fall within the highly vulnerable category, if you adhere to social distancing guidelines - you should go out to stores because that will free up slots for the most vulnerable customers." The Government has a list of 1.5 million extremely vulnerable people who cannot go to the shops themselves.

Volunteers load a van with supplies in Enfield, set for delivery to residents. Credit: PA

ITV News understands that 400,000 of those vulnerable people lack support from family or neighbours to help. Supermarkets want this Government data to help prioritise deliveries - but it still has not been given to them. Meanwhile, only 50,000 people from the list are expected to get Government food parcels this week - with many more waiting anxiously. Fazilet Hadi of Disability Rights UK is blind, she's getting help to shop. She told ITV News that others are becoming desperate: "I think things are getting quite grim. "I think they are getting through what food they did have and I think they definitely need help. "The worry is some of these people wont be the people that speak out, they'll be the people who are silent".

Iceland has opened a designated shopping hour for elderly and vulnerable people. Credit: PA