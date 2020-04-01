'Concerning' spike in motor vehicle usage prompts warning for public to 'stay at home'

A "concerning" spike in motor vehicle usage amid the Covid-19 outbreak has prompted a warning for the public to "stay at home".

While the public has been using all forms of motorised transport a lot less since coronavirus hit the UK, in recent days motor vehicle usage has "seen an uptake".

A graph released by the Department for Transport showed a significant drop on March 23, the day lockdown measures were imposed, in the use of tube services, bus services and motor vehicle usage.

But since March 29 it seems people have grown weary of staying at home, with car usage going up by around 10% in just one day.

The medical director of Public Health England branded the increase "concerning".