- ITV Report
Coronavirus: 13-year-old with Covid-19 'died alone' without his family around him, friend says
A 13-year-old boy who became the UK’s youngest known coronavirus victim died alone without his family around him, a friend told ITV News.
Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab passed away in the early hours of Monday at King’s College Hospital in London - he believed to be the youngest person to have died from the virus in the UK.
His family said to their knowledge Ismail had no underlying health conditions.
Family friend Mohammed Motlib told ITV News: “No one else is allowed to be around that individual that means on your death bed in your last moments, you are alone.
“He was a young boy, 13 without his mother, without any of his siblings on his deathbed in the last moments.
"That’s very hard to understand and digest as to how lonely that moment must have been, but the belief we have is that he's gone to a place that’s better.”
Mr Motlib said Ismail’s family must wish this was a nightmare they could wake up from and explained they are yet to bury Ismail.
He described the 13-year-old as a “loving pure child” who was full of joy and would make you smile and wanted to be a vet when he grew up.
“Ismail was a caring young individual he loved animals so even when the paramedics came to visit and take him on the night that he became ill and they asked him what he wanted to be, he made it clear that he wanted to be a vet and expressed his care and love towards animals,” Mr Motlib said.