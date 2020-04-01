Coronavirus: 13-year-old with Covid-19 'died alone' without his family around him, friend says

A 13-year-old boy who became the UK’s youngest known coronavirus victim died alone without his family around him, a friend told ITV News.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab passed away in the early hours of Monday at King’s College Hospital in London - he believed to be the youngest person to have died from the virus in the UK.

His family said to their knowledge Ismail had no underlying health conditions.

Family friend Mohammed Motlib told ITV News: “No one else is allowed to be around that individual that means on your death bed in your last moments, you are alone.