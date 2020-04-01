Coronavirus: Government under pressure to ramp up mass NHS staff testing

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick. Credit: ITV News/PA

The Government is coming under increasing pressure to ramp up coronavirus tests as healthcare leaders warned there is "no immediate prospect" of mass NHS staff testing. It comes as Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick admitted on Wednesday only 900 NHS staff had been tested over the weekend as staff testing is rolled out. He told Radio 4’s Today programme: "Clearly that’s a low number but one we want to build on significantly." Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said maximum testing capacity in the UK was currently “very constrained” at around 13,000 tests per day.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who tested positive for the virus, has now scrapped that cap, telling NHS hospital labs to use all spare capacity to test their frontline workers. Mr Jenrick reiterated the need to expand testing, telling ITV News that the Government would be able to ramp up capacity to 25,000 a day by mid-April.

Credit: PA Graphics

The minister said: "Testing is essential to our strategy and that is why we are investing so much in it. The number of tests in increasing, it is rising." "This week it will reach 15,000, then 25,000 by mid-April," he added. Mr Jenrick denied the Government and Public Health England (PHE) would only agree to centralised testing after claims from scientists and universities that their offers of help have been rejected. At present, the focus is on testing patients in hospital to see if they have coronavirus, with NHS trusts told earlier in the week they should use up to 15% of any spare testing capacity for NHS staff.

He said the Government was willing to "work with any provider" who had the "right infrastructure and skills" and urged them to get in touch. Asked when the national coronavirus testing centre near Milton Keynes would be fully operational, Mr Jenrick replied: "I don’t know precisely when that’s going to be coming on board." On Tuesday, Cabinet minister Michael Gove acknowledged at the daily Number 10 news conference that the Government needed to go "further, faster" on testing.

But he warned that a shortage of the chemical reagents needed for the tests was proving to be a “critical constraint” on the Government’s ability to ramp up capacity. Currently about 8,000 tests a day are being carried out, despite ministers having previously claimed to have met a target of 10,000 a day. Mr Hopson said on Twitter on Wednesday if existing NHS pathology labs "had unlimited swabs and reagent, there would be enough test machine capacity to process around 100,000 tests a day". He added: "It’s important to understand the constraints. "There is a global shortage. But everyone is doing everything they can to maximise supply." He said a small sample of tests from NHS staff over the weekend showed very few were positive for coronavirus, and the majority could go back to work.

Only 900 NHS staff had been tested for coronavirus over the weekend. Credit: PA

NHS staff have expressed frustration that they are being forced to self-isolate just as they are most needed, because tests are not available to show whether they are clear of the disease. Mr Hopson said of the weekend data: "Only around 15% of those in 14 day isolation tested positive so other 85% could come back to work. If anything like right, a huge opportunity. "However, before getting carried away, remember testing capacity is still v constrained (currently 13k/day) and there are 1.2 million NHS staff. So no immediate prospect of mass staff testing."

Public Health England (PHE) has also come under fire over wider testing of members of the public with Covid-19. PHE has said repeatedly most adults in good health who develop symptoms will fully recover and do not need to be tested. However, many scientists disagree and have said it is only through widespread testing that the UK will be able to emerge from lockdown. On Tuesday, former World Health Organisation director Prof Anthony Costello said the UK has the capacity to test hundreds of thousands more people. He said: "By mass testing, we can detect new outbreaks and there will be much less disruption rather than isolating the whole economy. "We have 44 molecular virology labs in the UK. If they were doing 400 tests a day, we would be up to Germany levels of testing (around 70,000 a day) and that is perfectly feasible."