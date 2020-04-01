Decision within days on UK’s biggest coal site

A controversial planning application to build what would be the UK’s biggest coal mine close to a tranquil stretch of coastline is to be decided within days. Government lawyers have written to Banks Mining to say a recommendation has been made for the minister about a three million tonne open-cast mine beside Druridge Bay in Northumberland, and an announcement will be made by April 7. Two years ago, Sajid Javid, the then communities secretary, turned down Banks’ application for its Highthorn site, but the company has since won a series of challenges to have the plans reconsidered.

The area of countryside protesters say Banks Mining wants to develop Credit: Save Druridge/PA

County councillors had originally approved the scheme despite protests from locals and environmentalists who argued that the mine would have huge implications for tourism and wildlife, including otters, dolphins and pink-footed geese. While it waits to hear the outcome, Banks Mining is arguing that the country needs the coal, saying that UK imports have reached 86% of demand. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is putting a strain on international supply chains, the firm added. Spokesman Gavin Styles said: “The dithering over UK coal planning decisions has been a disaster on every level. “In theory it has been to reduce greenhouse gases. “But dragging millions of tonnes of coal from the other side of the world has instead dramatically increased global emissions by the equivalent of 186 jumbo jets permanently circling the Earth.”

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick taking questions on the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA