Heavy drinking into older age ‘adds 4cm to waistline’

Heavy drinking into older age adds up to 4cm (1.6in) to the waistline, new research suggests.

The study found that more than half of drinkers aged 59 and over have been heavy drinkers, and that this is linked to a larger waistline and increased stroke risk.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) examined the association between heavy drinking over a lifetime and a range of health indicators including cardiovascular disease.

Published in the Addiction journal, the study found that heavy alcohol consumption over a lifetime is associated with issues like higher blood pressure, even if drinking is stopped before 50.

It is also linked to poorer liver function, increased stroke risk, larger waist circumferences and body mass index (BMI) in later life.

However, scientists say stopping heavy drinking at any point in life is likely to be beneficial for overall health.