High streets start receiving first of £22 billion coronavirus benefit package

High streets will today begin receiving the first part of the government's £22 billion coronavirus benefit package, as it aims to keep businesses afloat past the crisis.

Thousands of small businesses in the UK have already received £25,000 cash grants from Local Authorities, the government says, and will be exempt from business rates from today for 12 months (Wednesday).

It is part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "unprecedented" finance package designed to ensure businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are able to reopen when lockdown measures are relaxed.

Mr Sunak said the package was announced to give high streets businesses the "vital cash they need to ensure their survival during this difficult time".

He added how high street businesses at the "core of what keeps our economy thriving".

Mr Sunak said 300 businesses have "already received money in their accounts" after an early payment of £3.4 billion was made to local authorities last week.