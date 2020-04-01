Male dolphins match the tempo of each other’s calls when working together

Male bottlenose dolphins match the tempo of each other’s calls when working together, as well as synchronising their movements, a study has found.

An international team of researchers used long-term acoustic data from the famous population of dolphins in Shark Bay, Western Australia.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, found that male dolphins co-ordinate their behaviour in a similar way to humans when working together.

Male dolphins were shown to match the tempo of their partner’s calls and sometimes produce their calls in sync.

It was previously thought that only humans used both physical and verbal synchronised actions to strengthen bonds and improve co-operation.