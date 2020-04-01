Paying farmers to look after soil could help curb flood risk – report

Paying farmers to look after their soil could curb flooding, boost crop production and wildlife, and help tackle climate change, a report says.

The Royal Society report warns that poorly-managed soils which are compacted or eroding can reduce yields, contribute to floods and hit water quality.

Many farmers are already taking care of soils but, while doing so delivers wider benefits, it can come with costs for which they are not reimbursed.

However, the Agriculture Bill, which sets out a new subsidy regime to replace the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy based on “public money for public goods”, includes provision for payments for protecting or improving soil quality.

Experts behind the report said soil is treated as “out of sight, out of mind” but people should be as appalled by badly managed soils as the loss of woods or wetlands.

The report highlights that soil can act as natural flood management by increasing the amount of water seeping into the ground and storing water through its uptake into root systems, but compacted soils prevent this.

Good soil “structure” can improve yields by providing a habitat for earthworms and other organisms which recycle nutrients and prevent erosion.

Healthy soil supports plants and animals above the ground and helps control pests and diseases, the report said.