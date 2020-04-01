People working from home told to pay extra attention to electrical safety

People working from home have been warned about overloading sockets, daisy chaining, and charging devices on beds during lockdown. Electrical Safety First is concerned that many may be putting themselves at unnecessary risk due to unsafe electrical set-ups, amid a rise in remote working due to the coronavirus pandemic. A recent survey by charity found that more than one in three of those currently using extension leads or adaptors as part of their work from home set-up are unaware of the dangers from overloading plug sockets.

Of those who said they do use extension leads or adaptors, 44% admitted to daisy chaining, where one extension lead is plugged into another, which could pose a fire risk. “As many people set up temporary home offices and adjust to a new way of working, there could potentially be a rise in electrical fires,” warned Rick Hylton, lead for home safety at the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC). “So, the fire service ask that you check you have working smoke alarms and a practised escape plan in case there is a fire. “But also make sure you follow the simple advice to reduce your risk of an electrical fire. “These fires are often preventable and the advice will not only keep you working safely at home but reduce the pressure on the fire service.” The survey of 3,000 people also suggests bad habits by home workers in the bedroom, with more than half admitting to either often or sometimes placing an electrical item such as a laptop or phone on their bed while it is charging.

