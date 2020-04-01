Prince Charles makes first appearance since coming out of self-isolation in video message supporting Age UK

The Prince of Wales is a patron of charity Age UK. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales has recorded a message in support of Age UK in response to the coronavirus crisis. The video is the first time appearance Charles has made since coming out of self-isolation after testing positive for the Covid-19. Charles, who is patron of Age UK, said in the footage posted on royal social media accounts: "Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus - luckily with relatively mild symptoms - I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation."

He continued: "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed. In the message - recorded on Tuesday morning by staff at the Prince's home in Scotland - Charles described the current climate as "an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives". He added: "My wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness."

The Prince went on to describe medical staff working through the crisis as "the backbone of our remarkable NHS," adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud." Charles also mentioned shop workers "who are toiling as hard as they can throughout each and every night to keep supermarket shelves stocked". Sitting at his desk and dressed in a jacket, shirt and tie, the heir to the throne concluded his message with the words: "As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens."

Charles met with hospital staff at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan hospital in Ebbw Vale in 2018. Credit: PA

He continued: "None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come." The 71-year-old is said to be in good health having now come out of self-isolation - a decision made by his doctor. Last week Clarence House announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying "mild symptoms". The Duchess of Cornwall - who was also tested but has not contracted the virus - is still having to self-isolate as she has yet to show any symptoms.

The Prince of Wales during a reception for Age UK at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Credit: PA

Government advice states that those with symptoms should isolate for seven days, while the other members of the household or close family group should isolate for 14 days. Due to their age, the couple are both among the groups advised by the Government to remain at home for 12 weeks during the outbreak. The announcement last week that the Prince and Duchess had been given Covid-19 tests was met with frustration by some. Tests are not yet widely available for those working on the frontline or with underlying health issues.

Charles and Camilla had taken precautions at previous engagements by not shaking hands. Credit: PA

Charles was last seen in a video posted of him taking part in the national round of applause last week, staged as a gesture of thanks to the country’s NHS staff. Clarence House posted a video on Instagram of the Prince of Wales joining in with the round of applause from Birkhall. Buckingham Palace have said the Queen "remains in good health" and last saw Charles on the morning of March 12. The Duke of Edinburgh was not with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when she last met Charles, the palace confirmed.

Members of the Royal family attended the Commonwealth Day Service in early March. Credit: PA

Prince Charles last saw the Queen at a public event on March 9, when senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Members of the Royal family have postponed a number of royal duties, as well as scaled back certain events, during the coronavirus pandemic.