'What's important is social distancing' coronavirus testing 'is a side issue', says Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Testing is a “side issue” when it comes to reducing the number of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said, suggesting instead that the focus must remain on social distancing.

The Government has come under increasing pressure to ramp up testing for Covid-19 and on Wednesday it emerged just 2,000 frontline NHS England staff have been tested.

On the same day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to increase testing, saying “this is how we will defeat Covid-19 in the end”.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston, Professor Jonathan Van Tam said social distancing is the key to reducing the rate of infection, rather than testing.

He said: "What matters is slowing the rate of new infections.

“And the only way you can slow the rate of new infections, irrespective of whether they're tested or not, it's a bit of a side issue to be truthful with you, what's important is the social distancing, stopping people coming into contact, so that the rate of new cases slows."