What are celebrities doing during the coronavirus lockdown and how are they coping?

From shaving your head bald to collecting firewood, celebrities have shared with ITV News how they are coping and what they are doing during the coronavirus lockdown. Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham in the ITV historical drama, has shared his top tips on how to pass the time. He told ITV News: "Why not shave your head because let's face it you're not going to a barber anytime soon."

The actor added: "Next, why don't you take up some of those unfinished projects, for instance, I've got this overcoat, I'm very fond of it but it has always had a button missing. "I've finally tracked down a button and I'm going to sew it on, but the thing I am most excited about is this tapestry. "I started it sometime ago when my wife's sister got engaged, I thought that it would make a lovely wedding present."

Hugh Bonneville said he hopes to complete a tapestry that has been in the making for more than 20 years. Credit: ITV News

Bonneville continued: "As you can see I finished about 70 or 80% of it, unfortunately my sister-in-law and her husband are about to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. "I think it's about time I finished it. "This is Hugh Bonneville, ITN, on the road from procrastination to action." Meanwhile, surrounded by tree branches in the woods, You're Beautiful singer said: "Hello this is James Blunt in lockdown in Ibiza gathering firewood." He also urged everyone to "stay home, save lives".