Wimbledon cancelled 'due to public health concerns' amid coronavirus pandemic

This summer's Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled. Credit: PA

Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled over the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club has confirmed. It is the first time since the Second World War that the oldest tennis competition in the world will not be held. The tournament, originally founded in 1877, was due to be held for two weeks from June 29 to July 12. The announcement comes as the number of patients to have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 563 to 2,352, the Department of Health confirmed.

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title in 2019. Credit: PA

The All England Club said in a statement: "It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. "The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021. "Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen - the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents - as well as our broader responsibility to society's efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life. "Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in January, we have followed guidance from the UK Government and public health authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside developing an understanding of the likely trajectory of the outbreak in the UK." The US Tennis Association reacted to news of the postponement by maintaining that the US Open is still due to take place as planned.

The tennis tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. Credit: PA