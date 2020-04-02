Coronavirus survivor, 25, says illness was ‘the most horrendous experience’ of his life

A 25-year-old survivor of coronavirus has told ITV News that it was “the most horrendous experience" he had in his entire life.

Calum Wishart had no underlying conditions when he tested positive for the virus.

He said he once thought the virus was “a bit of flu” that would give him “two weeks off work.”

After he contracted the virus he realised: “It’s not that at all, it’s not flu. It’s so much worse than that.”

Calum developed symptoms of the virus two weeks ago.

He said: “I felt a little bit of a temperature but nothing out of the ordinary, but then on the Friday I basically had that temperature all day and it was quite bad at that point.

"The next few days after that is when the virus really progressed, and the symptoms really got worse.”