Australia’s highest court to rule on Pell’s appeal next week

Australia’s highest court will deliver its ruling next week on whether to overturn the convictions of Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic convicted of child sex abuse.

The 78-year-old Pell is one year into a six-year sentence for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral while he was the city’s archbishop in the late 1990s.

The High Court said on Thursday that its seven judges will give their verdict on Tuesday at 10am in the east coast city of Brisbane.

It had heard his appeal on March 11 and 12 before hearings were cancelled due to the coronavirus risk.

The court’s decision could be the last chance for Pope Francis’ former finance minister to clear his name.