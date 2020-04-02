Call for rates relief extension to support whisky industry during lockdown

Calls have been made for an extension of business rates relief to support whisky distilleries during the coronavirus lockdown. The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said reliefs and grants on offer do not cover its members’ visitor centres, as they do not fit within the definition of “leisure, retail and hospitality”. It said the businesses will need further support to help them through a time when production has been scaled back, with one distillery saying its centre amounted to 70% of its revenue.

An SWA spokesman said: “The sweeping support measures set out by the UK and Scottish governments are welcome and offer important reassurance to business. “There are, however, areas where more targeted support would benefit Scotch whisky producers, especially small distillers and those who also run visitor centres, shops and cafes which have had to close. “As currently set out, many distilleries will continue to pay full business rates, despite some sites relying heavily on the income from visitor centres. “We have called on the Scottish Government to extend the business rate relief and grants package to ensure that whisky distilleries are covered.” He added that a suspension of excise duty payments for at least six months would give distillers “much-needed breathing room”.

