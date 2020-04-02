Concerns over the supply of antimalarials in fight against Covid-19

Ethics and the availability of drugs need to be considered as part of any attempt at the widespread use of antimalarials in the fight against coronavirus, Italian doctors have said. Clinical trials are being conducted on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to gauge what benefits they might have in treating Covid-19. The drugs are normally used against malaria and for certain autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and concerns have been raised as to whether there would be enough of a supply should they be used for coronavirus too. In a letter published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, Italian doctors pose a number of questions about the possible use of the drugs – referred to as CQ and HCQ – during this global pandemic, including whether they could be used as preventative measures.

The doctors, from Sapienza University in Rome, note that the drugs have been around for a long time and used safely for their prescribed purpose up until now, but acknowledge the lack of wider scientific evidence on their benefits when it comes to coronavirus. The letter states: “Is it ethical to propose CQ or HCQ for preventing the spreading of Covid-19 without any data coming from evidence-based medicine? “Is it permissible to take a controlled risk in the event of a pandemic? “In such a case: would it be reasonable to consider antimalarials as primary prophylaxis in healthy subjects living in highest risk regions or, at least, to use them in those tested positive for Covid-19 but still asymptomatic?” It adds: “Waiting for supportive data from clinical trials, the scientific community is moving towards pre-emptive use of antimalarials.”

