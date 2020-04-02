Coronavirus death toll in UK rises by 569, bringing total to 2,921

On Wednesday health officials reported a 563 jump in the number of virus-related deaths in the UK. Credit: PA / AP

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in UK has risen by 569, bringing the total death toll in the country to 2,921. The increase is highest day-on-day rise since the outbreak began and up very slightly on Wednesday's rise of 563 deaths. As of 9am on Thursday morning, a total of 33,718 people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus. The latest figures come as new guidance for doctors warned Covid-19 patients could have their treatment withdrawn and offered to others more likely to survive the virus.

In new guidance, the British Medical Association's (BMA) latest ethics advice says health professionals could be forced to make "grave decisions" should hospitals become overwhelmed with patients. The document warns that decisions around rationing scarce resources, such as ventilators, could determine whether large numbers of patients will receive life-saving treatment or not.

Of the latest UK figures, 561 Covid-19 patients died in hospitals in England, bringing the total number of deaths there to 2,689. NHS England said the latest deaths all occurred in patients aged between 22 and 100-years-old. Of the latest deaths reported, 44 patients had no known underlying health condition Health officials in Wales reported 19 further deaths in patients who had tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total there to 117.

Signage on the Covid-19 ward at the Neath Port Talbot Hospital, in Wales

In Scotland, 126 people have now died after contracting the virus, marking a jump of 50 new deaths - up from 76 on Wednesday. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 40 deaths had not been reported due to "family liaison" issues, but added it would not be correct to say the deaths had happened in the past 24 hours. At a Covid-19 briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister added that 162 people were in intensive care having contracted the virus. In Northern Ireland the coronavirus death toll stands at 36.

The latest testing data for the UK shows a total of 33,718 people have tested positive for Covid-19. For the first time, the number of new people tested per day in the UK for coronavirus has passed 10,000. It comes as pressure grows for the UK to increase its coronavirus testing capabilities after the Prime Minister claimed it could "unlock the coronavirus puzzle". Downing Street said on Thursday that 2,800 NHS staff have now been tested for Covid-19 at drive through testing facilities. The Prime Minister's official spokesman said a "significant number" had also been tested at NHS and Public Health England laboratories. The Government has faced criticism for a delay in rolling out tests, particularly to frontline NHS workers.