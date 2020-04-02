Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Zaandam docks in Florida

A cruise ship on which four people have died, including a 75-year-old British man, has docked in a port in Florida – after previously being denied entry.

The cruise-ship Zaandam, which was carrying 200 Britons, recorded nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board as well as around 200 people who reported flu-like symptoms.

Earlier this week the ship offloaded its healthy passengers onto its sister-ship, the Rotterdam, which has now also been given permission to dock.

Operating company Holland America said that following arrival in Port Everglades, all guests would be health screened and also cleared for entry by US Customs and Border Protection.

It added that disembarkation is expected to be completed by Friday evening, with priority given today to those who need immediate care.

President Donald Trump has said that arrangements have been made with the UK Government to evacuate British passengers.