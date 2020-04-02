- ITV Report
-
Pressure grows for UK to ramp up testing as Boris Johnson says it can 'unlock the coronavirus puzzle'
The pressure is on for the UK to ramp up its Covid-19 testing capabilities after Boris Johnson claimed it could "unlock the coronavirus puzzle".
In a video message from the prime minister on Wednesday evening, he said he was committed to "massively ramp up" testing as it would allow Britain to "defeat [coronavirus] in the end”.
Mr Johnson was already facing criticism for the UK's initial relaxed attitude to testing, after it was said tests would only be carried out on those with symptoms, but with his latest comments he's heaped up expectation to improve Britain's capabilities.
Officials are “working hard” to address the issue of a lack of tests and to resolve a shortage of testing materials for coronavirus, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive said.
Paul Reid appealed to the public to “bear with us” as the HSE tries to address the worldwide issue.
It followed news on Wednesday that "just 2,000 frontline NHS England staff have been tested for coronavirus," despite 1.2 million people working for the health service.
Mr Reid claimed the issue around testing was a "worldwide shortage" of reagents which are used in the testing process.
In a Tweet he wrote: “In a short time we have scaled up on, testing centres, testing kits, contact tracers, nbr of Labs, hospital beds, ICU, ventilators, PPE, staff.
“Our current major issue is ‘reagents’ for labs.
“A worldwide shortage. We are working hard to fix this. Bear with us.”
Meanwhile, new testing devices that can diagnose Covid-19 "in less than 90 minutes are being deployed" at a hospital in Cambridge.
The portable machines, called Samba II, have been developed by a University of Cambridge spin-off company called Diagnostics for the Real World, and 10 are being used at Addenbrooke’s Hospital this week.
The researchers said their tests have been validated by Public Health England and the devices are expected to be launched in hospitals across the country.
But many have questioned how - with the reagents problem being global - countries such as Germany have been able to test so many more people than the UK.
Figures released yesterday showed Germany had carried out 918,460 coronavirus tests in total.
On Wednesday evening's daily coronavirus press conference, Business Secretary Alok Sharma just 152,979 people in the UK have now been tested.
While Germany is carrying out around 50,000 a day, Mr Sharma said the UK's capacity was at 10,000 tests a day.
He said it was the government's priority to boost that figure and Professor Yvonne Doyle, who was alongside him, said the aim was 25,000 a day.
She said: “In terms of mass testing, the testing strategy is to increase the amount of testing done not just in healthcare workers but in the population.
“The rate-limiting step there is not us, it is really whether the tests are valid and then to get that out and about, and aided by technology.”
Until now, the focus has been on testing patients in hospital to see if they have coronavirus, with NHS trusts told earlier in the week they should use up to 15% of any spare testing capacity for NHS staff.
That cap has now been scrapped and the priority is to test frontline staff so anyone self-isolating can get back to work if possible.
Prime Minister Johnson said: "What we need to do is massively ramp up not just tests, so you can know whether you’ve had the disease in the past – the so-called antibody test – because that will enable you to go to work in the confidence you cannot be infected or infectious.
“Second, people need to know they haven’t got it rather than isolating themselves at home for no reason – that’s very very important above all for our NHS staff.
“It’s crucial people who do have the disease are able to be tested positive and to take the necessary steps to isolate at home in the way that I am doing and many many others are doing.”