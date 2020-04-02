Pressure grows for UK to ramp up testing as Boris Johnson says it can 'unlock the coronavirus puzzle'

The prime minister says he wants to crack the 'coronavirus puzzle'. Credit: PA

The pressure is on for the UK to ramp up its Covid-19 testing capabilities after Boris Johnson claimed it could "unlock the coronavirus puzzle". In a video message from the prime minister on Wednesday evening, he said he was committed to "massively ramp up" testing as it would allow Britain to "defeat [coronavirus] in the end”. Mr Johnson was already facing criticism for the UK's initial relaxed attitude to testing, after it was said tests would only be carried out on those with symptoms, but with his latest comments he's heaped up expectation to improve Britain's capabilities. Officials are “working hard” to address the issue of a lack of tests and to resolve a shortage of testing materials for coronavirus, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive said.

Paul Reid appealed to the public to “bear with us” as the HSE tries to address the worldwide issue. It followed news on Wednesday that "just 2,000 frontline NHS England staff have been tested for coronavirus," despite 1.2 million people working for the health service. Mr Reid claimed the issue around testing was a "worldwide shortage" of reagents which are used in the testing process. In a Tweet he wrote: “In a short time we have scaled up on, testing centres, testing kits, contact tracers, nbr of Labs, hospital beds, ICU, ventilators, PPE, staff.

A drive through coronavirus testing site in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: PA

“Our current major issue is ‘reagents’ for labs. “A worldwide shortage. We are working hard to fix this. Bear with us.” Meanwhile, new testing devices that can diagnose Covid-19 "in less than 90 minutes are being deployed" at a hospital in Cambridge. The portable machines, called Samba II, have been developed by a University of Cambridge spin-off company called Diagnostics for the Real World, and 10 are being used at Addenbrooke’s Hospital this week. The researchers said their tests have been validated by Public Health England and the devices are expected to be launched in hospitals across the country. But many have questioned how - with the reagents problem being global - countries such as Germany have been able to test so many more people than the UK. Figures released yesterday showed Germany had carried out 918,460 coronavirus tests in total.

On Wednesday evening's daily coronavirus press conference, Business Secretary Alok Sharma just 152,979 people in the UK have now been tested. While Germany is carrying out around 50,000 a day, Mr Sharma said the UK's capacity was at 10,000 tests a day. He said it was the government's priority to boost that figure and Professor Yvonne Doyle, who was alongside him, said the aim was 25,000 a day. She said: “In terms of mass testing, the testing strategy is to increase the amount of testing done not just in healthcare workers but in the population. “The rate-limiting step there is not us, it is really whether the tests are valid and then to get that out and about, and aided by technology.” Until now, the focus has been on testing patients in hospital to see if they have coronavirus, with NHS trusts told earlier in the week they should use up to 15% of any spare testing capacity for NHS staff.