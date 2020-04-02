Coronavirus: WHO advisers to look at effectiveness of face masks for the public

World Health Organisation (WHO) advisers are assessing whether face masks should be worn more widely to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The panel will look at evidence about the use of masks and the evolving debate on their use for the wider community.

WHO’s Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday: “There’s an ongoing debate about the use of masks at the community level.

“WHO recommends the use of medical masks for people who are sick and those caring for them.

“However, in these circumstances, masks are only effective when combined with other protective measures.

“WHO continues to gather all available evidence and continues to evaluate the potential use of masks more broadly to control COVID-19 transmission at the community level.”