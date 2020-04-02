Could 'wartime spirit' help the UK get through coronavirus?

Life in the United Kingdom, and indeed around the world, is facing the biggest change since the Second World War.

The huge upheaval has been compared by some to the war effort, not for people keeping calm and carrying on, but by following Government advice and coming forward to help their neighbours, friends and family.

Three men who lived and were affected by the conflict have spoken to ITV News about the lessons Britons can take from it for their everyday lives.

Royal Marine veteran Jim Healy, 95, fought in the D-Day landings - and sees similarities between the war effort and what's happening now.

He told ITV News: "The same thing applied more or less.

"The authorities were asking for volunteers from all departments and the response was equally as good."