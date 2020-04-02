Drug treatment could see babies with brain cancer ‘spared chemotherapy’

Brain cancer in babies could be successfully treated with targeted drugs instead of chemotherapy, scientists say. The cancer in infants is biologically distinct from other childhood brain tumours, a new study suggests. An aggressive type of brain tumour, called high-grade glioma, is almost always fatal in older children – with only 20% surviving for more than five years.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But babies and very young children, diagnosed when they are younger than 12-months-old, tend to have a better outcome – with around two-thirds surviving five years or more. Scientists say their study, believed to be the largest of infant gliomas to date, found that these tumours are molecularly different from those in older children, helping explain why they tend to be less aggressive. According to researchers, the results could help pick out babies with tumours who could be spared chemotherapy. Instead, the molecular weaknesses in the tumours could be treated with existing targeted drugs. Clinical trials to assess these are now open. Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), carried out a large-scale study of 241 infants from around the world diagnosed with glioma brain tumours.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.