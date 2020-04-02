Global coronavirus cases pass one million

One million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the world.

Figures collated by Johns Hopkins University in the US showed that the grim milestone was reached on Thursday afternoon.

The count represents confirmed cases, but the true numbers are believed to be much higher.

Nearly 51,500 people have died from the virus worldwide, with Italy bearing the brunt of the cases with more than 13,000.

On Thursday, deaths in Spain topped 10,000 and it saw the highest numbers of fatalities in a single day: 950.

While deaths have been higher in other countries, the US accounts for almost one quarter of the world's Covid-19 cases with 236,000 confirmed.

The milestone came on the same day that figures showed more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest indication that the pandemic is ravaging global economies.