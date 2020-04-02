Lockdown brewing perfect storm for offenders to abuse children online – NSPCC

Children stuck at home using the internet during lockdown is brewing a “perfect storm” for offenders to abuse online, the NSPCC has warned. The children’s charity is concerned that predators could take advantage of the crisis, with social networks relying more heavily on artificial intelligence as human moderators adjust to home working. Facebook, which uses third party contractors to check content, has tasked full-time employees with more sensitive issues such as child exploitation. But boss Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted in a press call that efforts against other less extreme categories where the severity posses no imminent physical risks for people “may be a little less effective in the near-term”.

Meanwhile, Twitter has said increased use of automation could result in mistakes, though it is looking “for opportunities to build in human review checks where they will be most impactful”. Concern among UK law enforcement has been growing as West Midlands police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said the force was “seeing a significant rise” in online child grooming. The NSPCC fears an over-reliance on AI could hinder swift action required by humans when tackling child abuse and grooming, particularly at a time when children have more access to the internet than usual while schools are closed. “The impact of the coronavirus lockdown has increased online risks and brewed a perfect storm for offenders to abuse children,” said Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC. “The public health emergency is creating major challenges across society, and like all of us tech firms must adapt. “It’s vital they set out how they are prioritising protecting children by identifying and disrupting offenders with fewer moderation resources available.”

Like many companies, staff at social networks have resorted to working from home during the pandemic Credit: Yui Mok/PA