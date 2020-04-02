Pressure on Government to deliver on ambitious five-point plan against coronavirus

There’s no hiding the fact the Government’s handling of Covid-19 testing has been a bit of fiasco.

Public Health England (PHE) has largely met the most urgent demand for tests for patients arriving in with suspected symptoms.

But the need to test frontline medical staff, their families and other key workers has only just started coming on stream, nearly two months after the Government said it was “well prepared” for the coming pandemic.

There are various explanations for what went wrong. Some people think the Government originally planned to rely less heavily on testing as the outbreak entered the “suppression” phase.

Others blame PHE for insisting on too centralised an approach to testing that made recruiting of staff, machines and chemicals and hardware for testing harder.