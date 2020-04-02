The Royal Rota: Prince Charles' coronavirus recovery and William and Kate's mental health message

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

As the nation spends another week in lockdown Chris and Lizzie recorded this week's episode separately from their homes to talk about how the royals have kept up with their charity work.

Prince Charles made an appearance online after coming out of self-isolation from coronavirus, while his wife the Duchess of Cornwall offered support to domestic violence victims in a touching post.

Chris and Lizzie also talk about the Cambridges' mental health message and what's in store for Prince Harry and Meghan after they officially said goodbye to Royal life.

