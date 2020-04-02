Thomas Hardy’s second wife describes her love for him in unearthed letters

Newly discovered letters show Thomas Hardy’s second wife’s joy and happiness at her marriage and her sadness and loneliness after his death. Hardy’s early romance with his first wife, Emma Lavinia Gifford, forms the background to several of his novels. It was also the inspiration for over a hundred of his poems, including the elegiac Poems Of 1912-13.

Ian Nicol reading the Thomas Hardy letters Credit: Bridget Nicol/PA

But his marriage to Florence Dugdale has received less attention. In the three letters to a former student, Harold Barlow, the children’s author and teacher writes that her marriage is a “genuine love match” and her husband is “one of the kindest, most humane men in the world”. They had been kept by Mr Barlow’s daughter, Josephine Barlow, and were discovered by his grandsons Ian and Colin Nicol. Ian recently passed the letters to Professor Angelique Richardson, from the University of Exeter, who is leading a project documenting Hardy. The first letter was sent to Mr Barlow on February 10 1914, not long after Miss Dugdale’s marriage to Hardy.

Florence Dugdale wrote to her friend describing her love of Hardy Credit: Ian Nicol/PA