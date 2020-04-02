- ITV Report
-
Thousands of British Airways staff await job update amid coronavirus outbreak
Thousands of British Airways staff await an update on their job security, with talks on their future ongoing.
Discussions between the airline, which has grounded much of its fleet, and the Unite union have been ongoing all week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and head office staff are likely to have their jobs suspended but redundancies are not expected.
A Unite spokesman said: "Unite has been working around the clock to protect thousands of jobs and to ensure the UK comes out of this unprecedented crisis with a viable aviation sector.
"Talks with British Airways are ongoing and Unite's priority is always to communicate with our members, who are very anxious at this time but who understand the work that Unite is doing to protect jobs, incomes and futures."
BA said talks were continuing.
