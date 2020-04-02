Varadkar says third party must join Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in new government

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail must find another party to join a coalition if the next government is to last, the Taoiseach has said. Leo Varadkar said he was happy to work with independent TDs again, including those in the Regional Independent Group, but he said there was also the need for a third party. Two months on from the inconclusive General Election, parties are still trying to find a pathway to form a new government.

Negotiators from Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are due to meet again on Monday to discuss the suggested coalition between the two. Mr Varadkar said he was spending very little time on government formation talks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Fine Gael leader said his party and Fianna Fail hoped to agree a joint paper that they would then table to a potential third coalition partner, such as the Greens, Social Democrats or Labour.

Credit: PA Graphics