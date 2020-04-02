Volunteers across UK deliver hot meals to NHS staff on frontline of coronavirus crisis

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

An army of volunteers has come together to help deliver hot meals to NHS staff working on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. A number of fundraising campaigns have been launched enlisting the help of restaurants and cafes, with one online page having raised more than half of its £1 million target. 'Meals for the NHS', says it has demand for more than 15,000 meals at at least 20 different hospitals around the UK.

The charity enlists the help of restaurants and other food outlets - paying their costs - to help keep staff fed during lengthy shift hours. Restaurant owner Ihsan Tuncay who is taking part, said: "The whole initiative has given us an opportunity to stay afloat, and at the same time give something back to the community as well".

Volunteers groups around the country have sprung into action to help feed staff during the crisis.

Volunteer groups have sprung up in all shapes and sizes across the country, with much smaller teams working to feed frontline workers too. Mother and daughter team Jacquie and Katie Icklow have started preparing meals from their home kitchen to deliver to staff at their local NHS hospital. The pair have helped to co-ordinate 200 meals a day for medical staff. Katie - usually a nail technician - was motivated to start volunteering after a family friend, working as a nurse through the crisis, was unable to find a meal during her busy shift pattern.

