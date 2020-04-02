William and Kate phone hospital staff as Covid-19 outbreak intensifies

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have telephoned two UK hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak continues to intensify.

William and Kate chatted to staff from University Hospital Monklands in Scotland and Queen’s Hospital Burton in the Midlands during Wednesday afternoon.

The royal family has resorted to phone calls and video conferencing to conduct some of their royal duties as the country continues to observe the coronavirus lockdown.

The Court Circular, a daily list of the official engagements conducted by the Queen and her family, recorded the events.